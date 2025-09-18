StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

StandardAero Stock Performance

Shares of SARO opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. StandardAero has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.00.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). StandardAero had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

