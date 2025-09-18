Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

