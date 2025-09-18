Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAT Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TATT stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,864,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

