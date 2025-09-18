Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 30,339 Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Range Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

