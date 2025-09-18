Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alkermes by 488.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,234,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $66,689,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 846,861 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $26,179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 487.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 567,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after purchasing an additional 470,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of ALKS opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%.The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $43.00 price objective on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.85.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

