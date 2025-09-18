Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Champion Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 63.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 392,159 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 54.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Champion Homes stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,825.04. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

