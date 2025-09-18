Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

