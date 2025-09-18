Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $57,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,831.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $431,870,000 after acquiring an additional 548,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 360,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8%
Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
