Strs Ohio Buys New Stake in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5,883.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.12.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

