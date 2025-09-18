Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 10,824 CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $164.37 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

