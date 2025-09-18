Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 22,000 TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,487,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,879,000 after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,560,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,259 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $161,678,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,838,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,323,000 after purchasing an additional 226,386 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,046,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.02%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

