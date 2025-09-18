Strs Ohio Invests $1.18 Million in Belden Inc $BDC

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Belden by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $126.87 on Thursday. Belden Inc has a 12-month low of $83.18 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

