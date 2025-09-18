Strs Ohio Invests $1.23 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,993,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,206,000 after acquiring an additional 404,674 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,430,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,498,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,062,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 666,674 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. Macquarie set a $29.80 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.