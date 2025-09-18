Strs Ohio Invests $1.25 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2,850.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total transaction of $240,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,062.95. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.30, for a total transaction of $1,298,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,331.80. This trade represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $2,820,884 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $550.72 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.53 and a fifty-two week high of $574.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

