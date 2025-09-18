Strs Ohio Invests $1.31 Million in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth $81,194,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CSW opened at $246.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.16.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $39,882.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,925,208.90. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,380,500. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,397. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.75.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

