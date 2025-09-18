Strs Ohio Invests $1.46 Million in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Coca Cola Femsa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Further Reading

