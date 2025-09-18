Strs Ohio Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,764,000 after purchasing an additional 365,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $154.05 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.30.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.