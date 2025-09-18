Strs Ohio Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.2%

AN opened at $220.30 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

