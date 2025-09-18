Strs Ohio Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,925.26. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.02. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $127.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

