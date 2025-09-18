Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.5%

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $103.52 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $7.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $1.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 54.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $3.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.