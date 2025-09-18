Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNR opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.35%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

