Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 76,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 1,176.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. This represents a 64.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3%
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.