Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 907,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 9,009.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

GFS opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Arete upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

