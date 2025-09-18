Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $306.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.70 and its 200 day moving average is $263.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $321.77.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

