Strs Ohio Takes $1.38 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

