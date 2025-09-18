Strs Ohio Takes Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.36 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The business had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVTY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

