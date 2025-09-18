Strs Ohio Takes Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The company had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

