Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

