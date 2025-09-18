Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Down 0.7%

Synaptics stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. Synaptics has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $89.81.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The firm had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 22.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,098,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,559 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,801,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,876,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 186.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 288,523 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 376.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 156,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.