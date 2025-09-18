TC Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average volume of 1,045 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $52.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.32%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

