TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $640.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.04% from the company’s current price.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.50.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $329.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.68. Strategy has a 1 year low of $128.51 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 3.82.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $18,836,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. This trade represents a 83.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 142,150 shares worth $59,289,351. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,062,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,783,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,484,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,217,027,000 after purchasing an additional 495,278 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,211,000 after purchasing an additional 456,745 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 42,473.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,973,000 after purchasing an additional 238,702 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

