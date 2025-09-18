TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$82.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.35.
Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.
