TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in TE Connectivity by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $213.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

