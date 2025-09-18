Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.35 price objective on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.60.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Shares of Leslie’s are going to reverse split on Friday, September 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 474,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

