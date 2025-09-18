Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.44 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.49.

Shares of TERN stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $647.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.04.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs purchased 23,314 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,211.21. This trade represents a 98.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Gengos purchased 10,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,250. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

