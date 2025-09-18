The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 351.15 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.43). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.57), with a volume of 122,745 shares changing hands.
The Alumasc Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 348.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 351.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £120.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,324.11 and a beta of 0.90.
The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 29.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The Alumasc Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 29.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Alumasc Group plc will post 29.3908629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About The Alumasc Group
Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.
Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.
Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)
Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.
