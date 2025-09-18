The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,093,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,116,000 after purchasing an additional 667,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,125,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,492,000 after purchasing an additional 436,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $107.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

