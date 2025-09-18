The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $198.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

ALLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.58. Allegion has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 65.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Allegion by 35.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,095,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

