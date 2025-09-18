The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price target on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.05 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nebius Group has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $100.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

