The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $350.39 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

