Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 428 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.