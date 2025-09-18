Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 868 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $53.16.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

