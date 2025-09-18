Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after buying an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after buying an additional 1,129,924 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,642,000 after buying an additional 2,070,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,392,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,126,000 after buying an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,012,000 after buying an additional 84,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,377.98. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.