Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $215.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.18.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

