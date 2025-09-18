Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 363 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,487,000 after buying an additional 111,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,325,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,897,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,186,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 339.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,832,000 after purchasing an additional 605,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 228.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 782,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 543,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.6%

SEIC stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.21. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,375. This trade represents a 79.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,122,258. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

