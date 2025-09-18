Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $3,696,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:AMG opened at $238.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.22 and a 52-week high of $240.79.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.46 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

