Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stake in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LKQ by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,003,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,384,000 after acquiring an additional 771,829 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 95.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,964 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,891,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,077,000 after purchasing an additional 528,350 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,692,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,616,000 after purchasing an additional 187,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in LKQ by 258.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,562,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

