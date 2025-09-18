Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in HP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HP in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

