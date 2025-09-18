Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marzetti by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MZTI opened at $180.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.43. The Marzetti Company has a 1 year low of $156.14 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.94.

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 8.77%.Marzetti’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Marzetti’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MZTI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Marzetti in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marzetti currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

