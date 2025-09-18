Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $85,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 255,589 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

